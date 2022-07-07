MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Republican conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver, along with democratic teacher and SC for ED founder Lisa Ellis, are both running for the South Carolina superintendent for education seat.

The winner in November will replace the current Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Ellen Weaver won the primary Republican runoff election with 63% percent of the votes and Lisa Ellis won the Democratic primary with 50% of the votes.

They both want to make changes to education in South Carolina.

In front of a crowd of supporters at South Strand Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach, Democratic candidate Ellis talked about her 21 years of experience in education.

“I tell people I’m not a politician, I’m a classroom teacher, and we really need to get that perspective up when we’re making policy and talking about things that impact the classroom,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she’s focusing on teacher recruitment and retention.

She said to retain high-quality teachers, there needs to be a competitive salary.

She also said working conditions need to be improved as well.

“That’s where the state superintendent of education can really make an impact quickly, is by looking at you know the hopes the teachers have to jump through, the paperwork that’s excessive, you know those sort of things, and really remove those barriers to keep teachers in the classroom,” Ellis said.

Weaver made a stop in Myrtle Beach last week.

She is the chairwoman of the state’s education oversight committee.

“This moment is urgent and requires leadership and bold ideas and new energy,” Weaver said.

Weaver said she’ll focus on expanding school choice, listening to parents and teachers, and helping students bounce back from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We got to back to teaching phonics and early literacy,” Weaver said. “If a child doesn’t have that foundational skill of reading. They’ll become disengaged in school and fall further and further behind.”

Election Day is Nov. 8.