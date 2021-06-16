South Carolina Supreme Court halts upcoming executions until firing squad can be offered

FILE – This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state’s electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state’s stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has halted upcoming executions until a firing squad can be offered, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The execution of Brad Sigmon was scheduled for Friday.

The SCDC sent the following statement:

“We have received the order from the S.C. Supreme Court halting the upcoming executions. The department is moving ahead with creating policies and procedures for a firing squad. We are looking to other states for guidance through this process. We will notify the court when a firing squad becomes an option for executions.”

The Supreme Court order states that the SCDC explained how only one method of execution is currently available, and since the inmate has a right to choose the manner of their execution, the execution is halted.

The order also says no more executions can be ordered until the state has policies for executions by firing squad.

On Friday, the U.S. District Court of South Carolina denied an injunction filed by two death row inmates. Death row inmates Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens asked the court to find the electric chair to be declared cruel and unusual punishment violating the 8th amendment to the U.S. constitution.

