COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month in a challenge to the state’s new law banning most abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office.

Oral arguments in the case are set for June 27.

“We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency,” Wilson said Tuesday in a news release. “We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life.”

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act in late May, but less than 24 hours later a ruling by Judge Clifton Newman kept the law from going into effect until it could be reviewed by the state justices.

In the meantime, abortions in South Carolina are currently banned at about 20 weeks after fertilization.

Planned Parenthood sued immediately after McMaster signed the bill into law, saying it put South Carolina’s abortion clinics into limbo with canceled appointments from patients farther along in their pregnancies and doctors having to carefully review the new regulations.

The new law passed by the General Assembly is similar to a ban on abortion once cardiac activity can be detected that lawmakers passed in 2021. In that case, the state Supreme Court decided in a 3-2 ruling that the law violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.