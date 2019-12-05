South Carolina teacher accused of trafficking prescription drugs

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina science teacher has been charged with trafficking a prescription drug used to treat anxiety.

News outlets report 23-year-old Aleksander Doughty also is charged with driving under the influence and possessing marijuana.

A Fort Mill police report says the seventh grade R.H. Fulmer Middle teacher was spotted swerving between lanes late last week and pulled over.

It says Doughty smelled of alcohol and told an officer that he’d had two beers at a nearby bar.

A breathalyzer test showed he was within the legal limit to drive.

When asked to take another test, the report says Doughty admitted to smoking marijuana before being pulled over.