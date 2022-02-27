LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager playing basketball with friends and a nearby driver were both hit by gunfire Friday evening in Lancaster, South Carolina, authorities said.

Lancaster police responded about 7 p.m. Friday to calls about the incident on Gay Street. A teenager and another person were found with apparent gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, police said.

The initial police investigation determined that the teen had been shot while playing basketball with a friend.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area, and witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area at the time, according to a police report.

The second victim was grazed by a bullet while driving, police said. Detectives think the shootings are related and are investigating them as one case.

Officers responded to an armed robbery a short time later at a nearby Aldi but do not think the robbery is related to the shootings.

Police have not released information about a motive or any suspects.