South Carolina teen shot and killed in drive-by shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old high school senior was shot to death in a drive by shooting on a South Carolina road.

Police say murder warrants have been issued against a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the Friday evening killing of D’won “DJ” Fields Jr. in Bluffton, but they have not been arrested.

Police say emergency workers sent to a vehicle crash on Bluffton Parkway found Fields shot to death and two other people injured.

Two other teens were taken into custody on accessory after the fact of murder charges and remain in jail on a $1 million bond. Police have not given a motive for the shooting.