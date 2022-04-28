ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of three teenagers in connection to what Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described as “a crime spree of violence.”

17-year-old William Hampton Jr. and two juveniles ages 14 and 16 were taken into custody on charges connected to a carjacking in Branchville. According to OCSO, investigators believe the suspects “used the car to prey on unsuspecting motorists.”

Three incidents are believed to be linked to the group.

On Sunday, a woman was carjacked at a gas station in Springfield. Around 40 minutes later, investigators believe the group approached another woman, but she “locked her doors and began blowing her horn, resulting in the gunmen fleeing.”

On Monday, investigators believe Hampton carjacked another woman at gunpoint.

Hampton is facing charges of three counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted carjacking, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ravenell said that Hampton was out on bond for the armed robbery of an elderly woman and was even wearing an ankle monitor when the subsequent crimes occurred. His bond for the recent crimes was deferred to a circuit court judge.

The juveniles are being charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They are expected to appear in family court early next week.