South Carolina to participate in southeast speeding initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Beginning Sunday, July 19 – Saturday, July 25 agencies from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina will be enforcing speeding on busy roads and high collision areas in an initiative across the southeast called Operation Southern Shield.

According to Deputy Charles Sebban with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office Traffic Division, there was no traffic at the beginning of COVID-19 when everyone was staying home. Now, with more people on the roads, there has been an increase in speeding and speed-related accidents.

“It’s a combination of the open roads and the reduced enforcement of traffic violations just because of the contact with the public,” said Sebban.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Charleston, Horry County, and Greenville County have the most cases of speeding in the state. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says Charleston has recorded fewer traffic fatalities in 2020 compared to 2019.

“From January 1st to July 12th Charleston has had 30 fatal traffic collisions, last year they had 42,” Tidwell noted.

Berkeley and Dorchester County have both recorded a higher number of traffic fatalities this year.

“Berkeley county has had 23 fatal traffic fatalities and this time last year there were only 15,” mentioned Tidwell.

Dorchester County has had 16 fatal traffic collisions in 2020. At this time last year, the county recorded 7.

Officers will be wearing personal protective equipment during the traffic stops.