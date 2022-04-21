WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina could see up to $112.7 million in helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and save the nation’s climate through a new program developed by President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

USDOT announced the new Carbon Reduction Program, which would divvy $6.4 billion for states and localities over a period of five years.

The program, created by Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will deliver $21.6 million in fiscal year 2022 to fund projects created to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highway sources.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in an announcement. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

The program will fund projects including installing infrastructure to support the electrification of freight vehicles and personal cars, construction of bus rapid transit corridors and facilitating micro-mobility.

“This new program provides states and local agencies in both urban and rural areas the flexibility and funding needed to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable transportation network that will benefit all travelers,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack in the announcement.

Pollack further mentions that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a key program in helping to address climate change.

More information about the new program can be found here.