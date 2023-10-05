COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina is expected to receive more than $730,000 from Blackbaud following a multistate settlement for a data breach that impacted thousands of consumers.

South Carolina, along with 49 other states, reached a settlement with software company Blackbaud for its deficient data security practices and response to a 2020 ransomware event that exposed the personal information of millions of consumers across the United States, Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said.

Under that settlement, Blackbaud has agreed to make a $49.5 million payment to states. South Carolina will receive $730,449.00 from the settlement.

Also, under the settlement, Blackbaud has agreed to strengthen its data security and breach notification practices going forward.

Blackbaud, based in Charleston, provides software to various nonprofit organizations, including charities, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, religious organizations, and cultural organizations.