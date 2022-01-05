South Carolina toddler dies after being shot by BB gun, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning after being accidentally shot by a BB gun, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded about 2 a.m. to Carr Court in Belton. Deputies said the toddler died after being flown to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available. The sheriff’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the state Department of Social Services are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.