MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has rescheduled its statewide tornado drill that was planned for Wednesday, according to a social media post from the agency.

Instead, the drill will take place at 9 a.m. Friday.

The change is due to the risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday may bring damaging winds and an isolated tornado. News13 has declared Wednesday as a Weather Alert Day due to the threat.

Cooler weather is expected to move in on Thursday. Rain might continue until Saturday morning.