South Carolina town honors 13 service members killed in Kabul airport attack

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Friday paid tribute to the 13 United States service members killed Thursday after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

11 Marines, one Army soldier, and one Navy sailor were killed and 18 other service members were wounded. Hundreds of Afghans were killed or injured in the explosion, which targeted the dense crowds packed around the airport hoping for evacuation.

13 American flags line East Main Street in Moncks Corner to honor the fallen.

The terrorist group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack, which US intelligence officials had previously warned was likely.

President Joe Biden vowed to go after those responsible for the attack and make them pay.

Despite the carnage, the evacuation operation continued and remains on track to end August 31.