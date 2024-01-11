MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Town Council approved two hate-crime ordinances Wednesday night.

The “Hate Intimidation” ordinance will add harsher penalties, considering factors such as race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or disability regarding someone who commits a crime.

The second ordinance relates to handbills, making it illegal to distribute such items at private residences except for newspapers and mail. It also adds increased punishments for violations that involve intimidation or threats.

Mount Pleasant leaders began discussing ways to fight back against hate crimes after antisemitic flyers were passed around neighborhoods last September and October.

Violating these ordinances can result in a misdemeanor charge, a fine of up to $500, and/or up to 30 days in jail.

“Unfortunately, there are people, and I will always maintain they are from out of town, that think it is ok to come into Mount Pleasant and, under the cowardly cover of darkness, spread these hate-filled pamphlets on other people’s property. You are free to say that in the public all day, that’s free speech and that’s constitutionally protected. To put it on someone’s property with the intention of intimidating them with your hate, there is no place for that in Mount Pleasant,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie after the first reading of the pair of ordinances.