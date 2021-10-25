South Carolina treasurer reveals his latest ‘Spooky Name’ unclaimed property list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina treasurer is in the Halloween spirit, gathering a list of “Spooky Name” residents with unclaimed property.

“No tricks, just treats this Halloween from the State Treasurer’s Office,” said Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “It’s frighteningly easy to see if you or anyone you know is due unclaimed money.”

Currently, the State Treasurer’s Office has more the $700 million in unclaimed property. Some types of property covered by this program are dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits, according to the treasurer’s office.

Some names making the list are:

Norma J. Bates of Hilton Head Island

Michael Meyers of Florence

Zombie Bob’s Pizza of Mt. Pleasant

Mary Hannibal of Lamar

Edna D. Fear of Georgetown

Kiondra Witcher of Anderson

Monster Spider Jump of Spartanburg

Suzanne Bone of Charleston

Sharon M. Gore of West Columbia

Debra Graves of Fort Mill

Bloody Point Country Club of Daufuskie Island

Debbie Die of Central

No need to fear if your name is not listed, you can go to the the Office of the State Treasurer’s website and search your name.