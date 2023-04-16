BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A South Carolina trooper was shot Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Bamberg County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The trooper was shot at about 3:30 a.m. along Highway 78 in Bamberg County, the SCDPS said.

The trooper was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Department of Public Safety said it would share additional details as they become available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will handle the investigation, which is standard protocol.