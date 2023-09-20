PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina troopers shot and killed a man Tuesday night in Pickens County, authorities said.

It happened about 9:20 p.m. in the area of Pace Bridge and Pumpkintown roads, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said troopers were trying to make a traffic stop when the driver began firing at them. Troopers returned fire and hit the driver, Brian Dustin Shumway, 36, of Marietta, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, the coroner’s office said.

According to a background check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Shumway was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second-degree domestic violence and abuse of wildlife.

SLED has been requested to investigate the shooting.