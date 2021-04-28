South Carolina truckers can now access free human trafficking training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100,000 commercial truck drivers now have access to free online human trafficking training, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday.

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force launched the SC Highway Heroes Campaign, which is a collaboration between Wilson’s office, the SC Trucking Association, the Office of Highway Safety, the State Transport Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“With thousands of miles of highways in South Carolina, we need everybody’s help in identifying and reporting potential cases of human trafficking,” Wilson said in the announcement. “The State Task Force is eager to continue our efforts with the Trucking Association as well as other state agencies to offer this training to those working and driving on our roads every day.”

About 140 human trafficking cases were reported in South Carolina in the state’s most recent annual report, according to the announcement.

“We are an industry full of incredible people who are constantly looking to do the right thing and to utilize unique vantage points to help identify and protect those in need,” said Rick Todd, President & CEO, SC Trucking Association, in the announcement. “With this launch, we’re calling on truck drivers and the industry to step up and take a stand against sex and labor trafficking.”

The online course, Truckers Against Trafficking, is available at SCHighwayHeroes.com.