LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 34-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening while turkey hunting in the Upstate.

Michael Calvin Keeler of Waterloo died after the incident at the Cliff Pitts Wildlife Management area off Highway 252 in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 6 p.m. while two people were turkey hunting, the SCNDR said.

No other details were immediately available. The SCDNR is investigating.