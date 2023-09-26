COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Some of South Carolina’s leading researchers are joining forces in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

They are working to establish the first designated research center in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, South Carolina lawmakers allocated about $10 million for this initiative. The state’s top research universities, Clemson, the University of South Carolina, and the Medical University of South Carolina are partnering together to establish this research center.

They are set to apply for the designation through the National Institute on Aging by June.

“This is a big deal for families facing dementia in South Carolina,” said Taylor Wilson, director of government affairs for the state Alzheimer’s Association chapter.

If approved, researchers said the center would provide benefits statewide.

“It really allows us to do a couple of things,” Wilson said. “The first is to provide the best and most up-to-date dementia research science to the state possible. The second is to bring clinical research to the backyards of people facing a dementia diagnosis.”

South Carolina is one of 20 states deemed ‘neurology deserts,’ meaning there is a shortage of neurologists that is only expected to grow as cases increase. Wilson is hopeful that a dedicated center will help the state increase the workforce in this field.

Currently, there are two designated Alzheimer’s research centers in North Carolina and one in Georgia.