GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Furman University is investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.

Elizabeth Davis, the university’s president, posted a message online Friday stating that the faculty member participated in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

That rally drew members of the KKK and neo-Nazi groups. One woman was killed when violence erupted between members of those groups and counterprotesters.

The claims came to light after social media posts by a group working to identify people who attended the rally.

In a statement, Davis said that she and others “immediately began investigating” claims that the professor attended that rally. She said the professor will not teach or be on campus “as we process these difficult circumstances and determine next steps.”

“The views of the organizers of the Unite the Right rally do not reflect the values that I hold, and they are not the values that we have committed to in our vision, mission and values statements,” the statement continued. “Furman University is stronger when we embrace and celebrate diversity and when we denounce racism, exclusion and hatred.”

The university did not identify the professor.