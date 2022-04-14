MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The state has launched a website for veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Among other things, it helps match their skills from the military to job openings.

Previously, veterans would have to search for work on the SC Works main site. Now, the state has created a portal designed just for them called the SC Works Veterans Portal.

Tom Schmidt is a Vietnam War Army veteran and a frequent customer at the Veterans Cafe & Grille. He said his transition back to civilian life was easy since he graduated with a degree, but he knows everyone’s path is different after service.

“A lot of it depends on, the length of time that they’ve been in their branch of service, and what their job was,” Schmidt said.

However, Schmidt said there are some basic skills that every veteran gets when they serve that can translate over into civilian jobs, like responsibility and building trust.

“There are certain leadership skills I think that they are exposed to and also depending on their rank and then their time and grade, that they’ve developed,” Schmidt said.

The state’s new SC Works Veteran Portal allows vets to look for work based on keywords, location and military occupation code to filter which skills are directly transferable to civilian jobs. The portal also includes information about job fairs.

Marlin Bodison, SCDEW Veterans Services director said veterans who already have an SC Works account can use the same login credentials on the new veteran portal.

“We just want to, what we call in our space, it’s called priority of service, so we want to do any additional thing to the make the job search and the transition process less stressful on veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses,” Bodison said.

The director also said the portal is not only for veterans seeking work, but also for employers looking to hire candidates with military experience.

The SCDEW’s Veterans Services Director said there are over 400,000 veterans in South Carolina. The portal can be accessed here: https://veterans.scworks.org/vosnet/Default.aspx