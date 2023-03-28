COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina CBD and hemp company run by veterans is calling on state lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana.

The CBD and hemp company Carolina Dream is run by Cody Callarman, a Marine who said he legally used cannabis in California to treat pain and PTSD.

He is now leading the charge by gathering other veterans, doctors and supporters to speak at the Capitol building regarding the legalization of medical cannabis.

A year ago, the state Senate passed a medical marijuana bill 28-15, but it was shut down in the House.

A 2021 poll found that 72% of South Carolina residents support the legalization of medical marijuana.