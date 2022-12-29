NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Veterinarians in Charleston say an abandoned cat is on the mend after surgery to remove more than three dozen hair ties found in its stomach.

Juliet was brought to the Charleston Animal Society along with two other cats by a good Samaritan after they were left outside a home when their family moved out of state.

Leaders at the animal society thought Juliet seemed fine but after several weeks they said the cat stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiographs show an unusual blockage in its stomach that needed to be removed for her to survive.

During the surgery, Dr. Leigh Jamison, the society’s associate director of veterinary care, and a medical team found what they called “a seemingly endless bundle of strings” that continued to come out of Juliet during surgery.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Jamison said.

In all, they found more than three dozen hair ties that had been blocking the cat’s stomach and preventing it from eating and processing food.

They did not find any damage to the cat’s intestines, but a buildup of fat in its liver caused a serious health condition for which it is being treated.

“We have to make sure that as we feed her, we keep her electrolytes in balance,” Jamison said.

While Juliet is not yet out of the woods, veterinarians say her health is improving. They remind owners that although cats love to play with bouncy, stringy objects like hair ties and rubber bands, they should never do so unsupervised.