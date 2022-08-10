CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest on Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road.

According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176 for what they described as a “mass casualty incident where the bus and one of the two involved passenger vehicles were engulfed in flames.”

Capt. Doug Delk via Lt. Colt Roy

Nine patients ended up being taken to the hospital, three in critical condition. One person was transported by helicopter.

As crews helped those involved in the crash, Capt. Doug Delk “fell ill and went into cardiac arrest.”

First responders immediately went into action and “provided life-saving interventions” before taking Delk to the hospital.

Delk is a volunteer firefighter and the health incident has left him unable to work his full-time job as a truck driver. As a result, Central Berkeley Fire and EMS have set up a GoFundMe to help provide support for him and his family.