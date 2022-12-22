MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data.

On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents than in 2021, according to the data.

North Carolina was the ninth-fastest growing state with an increase of 1.3%, according to the data. North Carolina was the third-highest in raw number of population growth.

Top 10 in Percent Growth:

Florida – 1.9% Idaho – 1.8% South Carolina – 1.7% Texas – 1.6% South Dakota – 1.5% Montana – 1.5% Delaware – 1.4% Arizona – 1.3% North Carolina – 1.3% Utah – 1.2%

New York, Illinois, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Hawaii were the states that saw the biggest percentage decline in 2022, according to the data.

The South was the region that saw the most growth, according to the data, followed by The West, which was the only other region that saw growth in 2022.

Data shows the U.S. population grew by 1,256,003, or 0.4%, in 2022.