GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina woman who reported that she was the victim of a robbery has been accused of setting up the whole thing, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Alancia Goode, 23, of Greenwood, reportedly called police at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday to report that she had been robbed, according to police.

Police said Goode was making a deposit at First Citizen’s Bank before going home from work.

Investigators learned Goode allegedly set up the robbery and was charged with armed robbery, according to police.

Christopher Hackett, 19, and Rayquan Chamberlain, 17, both of Greenwood, were also charged with armed robbery, but police did not detail their involvement in the incident.

Police said more charges are possible.