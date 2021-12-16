South Carolina woman charged with smashing, stealing from Salvation Army Red Kettle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort police have arrested a woman accused of robbing a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Latoya Washington, 34, of Seabrook, faces a charge of strong-arm robbery.

According to police, Washington reportedly approached a Salvation Army volunteer on Wednesday outside of the Belk department store at 332 Robert Smalls Pkwy. and began to yell at them.

Police said multiple witnesses saw Washington smashing open the donation kettle on the ground and taking money from it.

The volunteer attempted to intervene and prevent the theft, according to police. Washington shoved them to the ground and fled with money taken from the kettle.

A witness followed Washington to a nearby Walmart, where police were able to arrest her.

Officers transported Washington to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident.