CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left a child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley.

Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to a report.

Passersby noticed a child inside an SUV “profusely sweating” and in distress.

One CPD officer said the child was warm to the touch with puffy eyes.

Police arrested 43-year-old Constance Allegood who told officers she was aware the child was in the car and further explained that she went into the store to make a purchase. Allegood also told CPD that she left the car on with the air conditioning running.

CPD made note that there was no puddle of water underneath the car that would indicate if the air conditioning was actually on.

The child was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina and his father was notified of the incident by police.

Allegood is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.