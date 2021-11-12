South Carolina woman charged in deadly head-on crash that injured others, including 3-year-old

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South Carolina woman is accused of driving under the influence when she collided head-on with a car in Rock Hill in September, killing one person and injuring two others, including a 3-year-old, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:51 p.m. on September 1 on Springdale Road between Millhouse Drive and Spring Drive.

Police said 35-year-old Sourattiya Chitpanya was driving under the influence when she crossed into an oncoming lane, striking another car head on.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the other car died. The car’s driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chitpanya and a three-year-old passenger were also taken to the hospital following the crash.

Police said Chitpanya was arrested on November 11 and charged with Felony DUI Resulting in Death and Child Endangerment with DUI.