NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a Florida Avenue location about an assault.

According to a report, police arrested 44-year-old Kendra Thomas after she allegedly hit another woman with an object described as a “wire oven grate.”

The victim was sitting outside in a chair when Thomas hit her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground as she was repeatedly assaulted, according to authorities.

Thomas then continued to berate the victim before the victim threw a beer bottle at her in retaliation.

Police noticed swelling and a small cut on the victim’s face, according to law enforcement documents.

Thomas’ face and arms were also injured, police said. She is charged with second-degree assault and battery.