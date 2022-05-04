INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been charged with murder following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Inman.

According to the Inman Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on W. Clark Road in reference to a stabbing.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The suspect, later identified as 60-year-old Antoinette Laverne Johnson, of Inman, was on the scene and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old James Albert Williams, who lived at the home.

According to the coroner’s office, the death will be ruled a homicide.