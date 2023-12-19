MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A 72-year-old Mount Pleasant woman died Sunday after rescuers pulled her out of her submerged vehicle during Sunday’s coastal storm, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Nancy Morrow died at East Cooper Medical Center from asphyxia due to drowning and confirmed that her death was related to the coastal storm.

The storm – a nor’easter – dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding as it swept along the South Carolina coast during the day. Numerous roads became impassable across Charleston County because of the rising water.

Two Mount Pleasant police officers responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle on Omni Boulevard in Ravens Run, a report said. The officers and Mount Pleasant firefighters entered the water to try and save the woman.

They brought her to land, the report said, and first responders tried life-saving measures until EMS arrived to take her to the hospital.

Mount Pleasant police are investigating.