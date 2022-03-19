GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege that suffocated his wife to death with a plastic bag.

Authorities found 79-year-old Doris Howell dead Friday at the couple’s home at 56 View Point Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Investigators at the scene of death on View Point Drive in Greenville Co., Friday. (WSPA Photo)

A report from the sheriff’s office said 66-year-old Robert Howell allegedly suffocated his wife with a plastic bag at the home. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He was denied bond Friday afternoon.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating Mrs. Howell’s death as suspicious but said a ruling on how she died will remain pending until more information is obtained.