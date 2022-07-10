ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery.

According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”

Her husband, Theodore Kelly, witnessed the incident, provided first aid, and called emergency services. He also was hurt while providing aid to his wife, the documents said.

A lawsuit filed on July 5 was filed against the resort on July 5 claims that the resort failed to properly install the umbrella and monitor weather conditions. The resort’s actions were “reckless, careless, and negligent,” according to the Kellys.

The Greenville couple is seeking a jury trial and damages the resort and the Hyatt Corporation. A court date has not been set.