CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Moncks Coroner woman has died after she was hit Monday morning by a Folly Beach police cruiser, authorities said.

Belinda Prim, 66, was identified as the victim on Thursday by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened at about 5:10 a.m. on Highway 17 near President Street.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said the officer was on his way to work for a 6 a.m. shift when his cruiser the woman. She died later at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Gilreath said his department will conduct an internal investigation after the SCHP finishes its investigation and that it “will be based on the facts as they are determined.”