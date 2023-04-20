MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman was among three people sentenced Thursday for their roles in an illicit massage parlor operation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ok Hwa Lee, 55, who was the leader of the organization, was sentenced to 34 months in prison, according to the release. Shanyu Song, 50, was sentenced to 26 months and Xuejin Bai, 51, was sentenced to 12 months and one day.

Lee was also ordered to forfeit $151,000 while Song will forfeit $146,000 and Bai will forfeit $55,000, according to the release.

All three woman pleaded guilty to their respective charges in November and December 2022, according to the release.

Lee, Song, and Bai were arrested as part of an undercover operation for trying to bribe law enforcement to protect their illicit massage parlors in Cary, Durham, and Wilmington, North Carolina, according to the release.

Six people were arrested in total, two of which were previously sentenced, according to the release. The Horry County Police Department was one of the agencies which assisted in the investigation.