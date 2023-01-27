SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters rescued a construction worker Friday morning after he fell into a manhole while working in Spartanburg County.

The man was working at a new school site along Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to the Tyger River Fire Department. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the hole, and he was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Firefighters said besides the mud making the terrain difficult, the rescue went smoothly.

There was 19 emergency personnel on the scene including EMS, fire departments and Duncan rescue.