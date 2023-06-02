GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former youth pastor is accused of recording girls in the bathroom of an Upstate church.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were notified by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office about potential crimes in Greenville County after materials were discovered during a separate investigation into the recording of a victim while she was showering.

Mayfield is accused of recording multiple girls, as young as 14 years old, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville on Highway 14 near Landrum.

The recordings were found during a search of Mayfield’s phone during Greenwood County’s investigation, warrants stated.

The sheriff’s office said six victims have been identified and that deputies are working to identify other potential victims.

Deputies said Mayfield set up and recorded video inside the women’s restroom inside the church on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022.

According to warrants, Mayfield confessed to making the recordings to Greenwood County deputies.

Greenville County investigators said they think Mayfield acted alone and they have no reason to think anyone else at the church had knowledge of the recordings.

First Baptist Gowensville said in a statement that it was made aware of “an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members” on May 27.

The church said Mayfield was immediately fired from his role.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events,” the church said in a statement.

Mayfield was arrested Thursday afternoon in Boiling Springs and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

A magistrate court judge did not grant Mayfield bond Thursday. Mayfield will appear before a circuit court judge within 30 days for another bond hearing.

The magistrate court judge set the following conditions if Mayfield is granted bond at a later date: