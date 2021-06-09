South Carolina’s 10 smallest towns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Carolina’s smallest towns have fewer people than an NFL football team.
In a state of about 5.15 million people, South Carolina has its share of larger cities — along with some with fewer than 100 people.
The state’s most populous city is Columbia, with 129,272 residents, followed by Charleston, with 120,083 people, and North Charleston, with 97,471 people. In comparison, the two smallest towns have 90 people — combined.
Although it is outside of the top 10 smallest towns, Pawleys Island, at 103 residents, is still among one of the least-populated municipalities in the state.
Here are the state’s 10 smallest towns, according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina:
10. Pelzer
County: Anderson
Population: 89
9. Ulmer
County: Allendale
Population: 88
8. Plum Branch
County: McCormick
Population: 82
7. Cope
County: Orangeburg
Population: 77
6. Jamestown
County: Berkeley
Population: 72
5. Govan
County: Bamberg
Population: 65
4. Peak
County: Newberry
Population: 64
3. Jenkinsville
County: Fairfield
Population: 46
1. Tatum
County: Marlboro
Population: 45
1. Smyrna
County: York
Population: 45