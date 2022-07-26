COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina can continue enforcing its six-week abortion ban after a state judge on Tuesday denied a request to temporarily block it amid a legal battle.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and other plaintiffs had asked the judge for an injunction while their lawsuit challenging the ban moved through the courts. The lawsuit argues that the law violates the state constitution’s rights to privacy and equal protection.

Many state restrictions have increased in the South since the Supreme Court last month overturned the federal right to the procedure.