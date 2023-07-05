CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — While it may feel like summer just began for some, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is already preparing for the return to school.

South Carolina’s annual tax-free weekend is set for Aug. 4-6. During the 72-hour period, shoppers will find myriad items, including school supplies, some electronics, clothing and even dorm-room accessories, exempt from the state’s sales tax.

Eligible items can be purchased online or in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the weekend.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s sales-tax holiday is a welcome relief for families, SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Everyone saves money during tax-free weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

Shoppers last year bought more than $26.2 million in tax-dree items during the tax-free weekend.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not exempt from during the tax holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture. Click here for a detailed list of eligible items.