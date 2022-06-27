COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law outlawing abortions after a heartbeat is detected is now in effect, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The law went into effect after the U.S. District Court of South Carolina lifted an injunction that had been blocking the law, Wilson’s office said.

“The Heartbeat Law is now in effect,” Wilson said. “Once Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, the decision on legally protecting the lives of unborn babies was returned to the states, so there was no longer any basis for blocking South Carolina’s Heartbeat Law. Our state is now carrying out a government’s most sacred and fundamental duty, protecting life.”

The law requires any doctor performing an abortion to give a mother an opportunity to view an ultrasound, hear her child’s heartbeat and receive information about her child’s development, Wilson’s office said.

There are exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape or incest, as long as the fetus is fewer than 20 weeks along, and in cases in which an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.

Plaintiffs Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and Dr. Terry L. Buffkin had sought the injunction, challenging the constitutionality of the law.