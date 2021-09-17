South Carolina’s highest rated Waffle Houses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You can love it. You can hate it. But Waffle House will always be there.

It’s raining? Waffle House is open. There’s a tornado? Your Waffle House is probably open. It’s the end of the world? Cope with a waffle.

The 24-hour chain restaurant has dozens of locations across South Carolina, all beloved to varying degrees. News13 analyzed Yelp reviews for Waffles Houses clustered around the state’s largest cities to break down which ones are the figurative cherry on top of the stack.

News13 looked at Waffle Houses in Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville and Myrtle Beach for the list. In order to qualify, a location had to have at least 25 reviews, as of the time of publication.

There were no qualifying Waffle Houses in the Columbia area.

Here are some of the best Waffle Houses in South Carolina, according to Yelp.

Charleston

609 Long Point Rd.

Three and a half stars out of 44 reviews

Memorable quote: “I have been treating myself to this throw-back diner for over a decade. The quality has remained constant, the service has remained constant.”

325 Savannah Hwy.

Three and a half stars out of 43 reviews

Memorable quote: “Our food came out quickly and everything was as good as it always is — hot, fresh, and unpretentious.”

Florence

2900 W. Radio Dr.

Four and a half stars out of 34 reviews

Memorable quote: “This is the comfort food of the road.”

2800 N. Williston Rd.

Three and a half stars out of 25 reviews

Memorable quote: “Everything right you’d expect from a Waffle House plus a side order of southern hospitality.”

Greenville

536 Haywood Road

Three and a half stars out of 28 reviews

Memorable quote: “I don’t care what anyone says. I LOVE Waffle House. I get the same d— thing every time and you know what? It’s good every d—- time.”

Myrtle Beach

711 Frontage Rd

Four stars out of 29 reviews

Memorable review: “AS ALWAYS NOM FOR LIFE!”

2811 S. Kings Hwy.

Three and a half stars out of 60 reviews

Memorable quote: “Excellent service! Excellent food! Excellent staff!”