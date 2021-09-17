South Carolina’s strangest high school mascots

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Will ya give me one high school, now two, now two, will ya give me three? Going, sold!

How about we give you 10?

The Mullins High School Auctioneers aren’t the only school with a unique mascot in South Carolina. If you think that’s strange, what about green waves, blue flames or capitals?

Here are some of the most unique high school mascots in South Carolina, in alphabetical order by school:

Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers

City: Kershaw

The Lancaster County School District students sure sound nice. The school’s chant, “Go Vols!”, goes along with its mascot, which looks like a soldier in a three-pointed hat. The school was dedicated in 1969 and its traditions include painting a rock for different occasions.

Bishop England High School Battling Bishops

City: Charleston

The private, Roman Catholic high school is located on a 40-acre campus on Daniel Island. The school is named after John England, who was the first bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

Brookland-Cayce High School Bearcats

City: Cayce

You don’t have to go to Asia to find a bearcat. The animal, also known as a binturong, is rare even in its natural habitat. Notable Bearcats include Major League Baseball players Kip Bouknight and Dooley Womack, along with State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.

Columbia High School Capitals

City: Columbia

As the school website states, “We just can’t handle that Capital pride!” The Caps have, you guessed it, the state capital building in its logo. The school, founded in 1895 and originally named the Washington Street School, was the first public high school in Columbia.

Dutch Fork High School Silver Foxes

City: Irmo

Dutch Fork High School students might be defined as attractive and clever. Or, they’re just a variation on red foxes. The school’s motto is “Enter to Learn — Go Forth to Serve.”

Easley High School Green Wave

City: Easley

There are actually two South Carolina high schools that share a Green Wave mascot — Easley, and Summerville High School. Easley High School’s mascot is depicted as an angry green wave clutching a football and appearing to shake its watery fist. The school is more than a century old, but most recently opened a new campus in 2012.

Eau Claire High School Shamrocks

City: Columbia

Eau Claire High School might be trying to be the luckiest school in South Carolina. The Mighty Shamrocks have been around since the school began in 1949, when it was built to help with overcrowding at Columbia High School.

Mullins High School Auctioneers

City: Mullins

Fast talkin’ students have been at the school since 1923. Its current building was built in 1981 following a fire that devastated its previous structure.

Pickens High School Blue Flame

City: Pickens

Pickens High School burns hot! The school is located on the eponymous Blue Flame Drive, and its logo includes a red flame encompassed by a blue one.

South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds

City: Aiken

The Aiken school has probably one of the more unique takes on a horse mascot. The school’s motto is “Every Thoroughbred, every day — all means all!” The school was created in 1982, splitting the previously consolidated Aiken and Schofield high schools.