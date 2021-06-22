South Carolina’s tax-free weekend kicks off August 6

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend kicks off on Friday, August 6.

You can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and other items free of sales tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday, according to the SC Department of Revenue.

The 2021 Tax-Free Weekend takes place Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, 2021.

SCDOR reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend.

Tax-free items include: computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Cloth masks are tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday since they are considered clothing accessories.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include: digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday, SCDOR says.