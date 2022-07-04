There’s a wrong way to enjoy a hot dog, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. (Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hungry? If you live in North or South Carolina, there’s a good chance there will be hot dogs on the menu.

People in the two states ate an average of 279 hot dogs a year, according to thehotdog.org. The top? West Virginia, at 481.

Americans buy 9 billion hot dogs in stores a year, and 9% of all hot dog sales happen at ballparks. About 15% are bought at street vendors.

The most popular time to eat a hot dog? July, according to thehotdog.org. Americans will eat about 150 million hot dogs on the 4th of July alone!

Here are the states that consume the most hot dogs by capita, according to thehotdog.org:

10. Connecticut – 260

9. Ohio – 264

4 (tie). North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona and Rhode Island – 279

3. Pennsylvania – 289

2. Illinois – 317

West Virginia – 481

Here are the cities where hot dogs are the most popular, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

10. Nashville

9. Albany

8. Little Rock

7. Knoxville

6. Birmingham, Alabama

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

4 (tie). Paducah, Kentucky and Cape Girardeau, Missouri

3. Charlotte

2. Raleigh/Durham