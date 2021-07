ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Robeson County is shut down near St. Pauls because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the right lane is closed five miles south of Exit 31, the W. Broad Street exit. The crash happened about 1:45 p.m.

No information on the crash was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.