Southeastern Regional Medical Center limits visitors due to increase in flu cases

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Southeastern Regional Medical Center is limiting visitors due to an increase in flu cases across the region.

“Southeastern Regional Medical Center (SRMC) has implemented visitation restrictions starting today, Monday, Dec. 16, due to the increasing trend in flu cases throughout the region,” a release from the hospital said.

The restrictions allow for two visitors per patient, aged 18 and over. In the emergency department, only one visitor is allowed per patient.

“Any pastor/clergy who has registered with Pastoral Care Services and has an SeHealth clergy badge will be allowed to visit,” the release said. “Some areas, such as ICU, may have a stricter policy as part of their normal operations. Exceptions will be made in extreme medical circumstances only.”

Anyone with flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches, fever, headache, sore throat, coughing and vomiting, is asked not to visit patients or the hospital until they’ve been free of symptoms for 24 hours.

General visitation hours for the hospital are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors are asked to wash their hands before entering a patient’s room or interacting with a patient.

“If friends or loved ones wish to contact individuals while a patient at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, they are encouraged to call or send cards or letters. Most patients may be reached by calling (910) 671-5000 and asking for the patient by name,” the release also said. “Please be aware of patients’ need to rest by limiting phone calls during evening hours. Letters may be addressed to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Patient Name, Room Number, PO Box 1408, Lumberton, NC 28359.”

Those who need non-emergency medical care can visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic. For more information, visit the hospital’s website here.

