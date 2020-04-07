Southport cancels Fourth of July celebration, events through Labor Day

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina city has canceled its 225th Fourth of July celebration over concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city of Southport announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it decided to cancel the N.C. 4th of July Festival on the advice of Mayor Joseph P. Hatem, who is also a doctor who specializes in internal medicine.

The city also announced that it is canceling all pubic events through Labor Day. Hatem called the decision difficult “but the most prudent one and will overall prevent disease and save lives.”

